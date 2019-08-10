Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

A body was discovered in the Okanagan Lake just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The deceased was located at a depth of 170-feet, approximately a half kilometre from the shores of Gyro Beach.

BC Coroners Service and West Kelowna RCMP are working together to positively identify the deceased. Upon identification, the deceased’s family will be notified.

READ MORE: Morning moose mosey

READ MORE: Director of Kelowna Women’s Shelter moves focus to UBCO research

Police will not release any further information at this time.

A sonar expert from the United States was assisting Kelowna RCMP in an ongoing investigation.

“We’d like to thank Mr. Ralston for his invaluable assistance with this challenging recovery,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“We’d also like to extend our appreciation to Dockside Marina and Shoreline Pile Driving for their support of our operations on the lake,” he said.

A West Kelowna RCMP boat team carried out the recovery of remains on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Police were contacted for further details, but they can not comment at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, O’Donaghey said.

READ MORE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

On May 17, a 71-year-old man, Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing after his surfski kayak washed ashore.

Kelowna RCMP used all available resources in their search for the man. A full-scale search of the shoreline and waters were undertaken to find the man. The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) launched a helicopter overhead to further the search.

On May 19, COSAR called off the search.

READ MORE: Search for missing kayaker suspended

On April 21, 2019, a body washed up on the shores of the Okanagan Lake near Gyro Beach.

The body was identified as 29-year-old Caitlin Bradley.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.
Next story
RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Just Posted

Coastal First Nations members holding Nation-2-Nation gathering

Nuxalk Nation is hosting with Heiltsuk, Kitasoo/Xai xais, and Haida among some of the participants

New centre for Rupert Lawn and Garden

Work to begin soon on the site

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Illegal shipment of fish product being transported from Prince Rupert to Vancouver intercepted

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Prince Rupert and Terrace make top 50 on Canada’s Best Communities List

Maclean’s ranks Terrace 35 and Prince Rupert 46 out of 415 communities

The Cannery Road Race is only one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

WEB POLL: Do you think the city should assist the golf course financially so that it can address issues such as staff retention and acquisition of proper machinery?

Don’t fore-get to vote!

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Teen found dead at Langley skate park remembered as a ‘happy high school student’

Langley RCMP want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

Most Read