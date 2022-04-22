A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Body found during demolition of burned Vancouver hotel

Demolition work is paused until the B.C. Coroners Service completes their investigation

A body has been found as crews work to demolish the Winters Hotel — a heritage building in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood that burned down last week.

The City of Vancouver announced the tragic finding in a news release on Friday (April 22).

Demolition of the building has been paused while the B.C. Coroners Service investigates the circumstances of the individual’s death. Their identity has not been released.

When firefighters battled the blaze on April 11, they did a primary search of the building and initially reported that all occupants had been accounted for. Normally, a secondary search is conducted, but firefighters were forced to exit the building and engage in a “defensive attack” to douse the intense flames.

“The fire was too extensive and situation deemed too dangerous to allow firefighters into areas on floor two (where the fire originated) and above, which means an ‘all clear’ was not determined,” the city said.

The investigation has been referred to the Vancouver Police who are working with the B.C. Coroners Service.

On Wednesday it was determined the fire was caused by unattended candles in a residential unit on the second floor of the building and has been ruled an accidental fire.

Five people were sent to hospital with injuries and 144 people have been displaced as both the Winters Hotel and the neighbouring Gastown Hotel had to be evacuated. Both hotels were single-room occupancy buildings, or SROs, housing some of the city’s lowest-income residents.

