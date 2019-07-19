Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

RCMP Major Crime unit is investigating an unusual pair of discoveries near the remote northern town of Dease Lake.

According to a RCMP press release, on July 19 police first responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the Stikine River Bridge on Hwy 37, 55 km south of the town. Members located the pickup still ablaze with no one inside.

A passing motorist then advised investigators on scene they had just spotted what they believed to be a body at a nearby pullout.

Dease Lake RCMP located the second scene and discovered the body of a deceased male.

READ MORE: Missing Oregon family found after possibly getting lost on purpose

Police are not releasing details of the truck or the victim.

It’s unclear if these two incidents are related. The Dease Lake RCMP investigation is ongoing with the support of North District Major Crime Unit and E Division Major Crime unit. The B.C. Coroners Service is also in the early stages of its investigation.

Dease Lake RCMP are asking for any witnesses who were in the area or may have dash-cam footage to come forward. If you have any information call Dease Lake RCMP 250-771-4111, North District Major Crimes at 250-613-6744, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The approximate location of the body.

Previous story
President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

Just Posted

Rare grizzly bear sightings near Dodge Cove

Several bears have made their way to Digby Island in the past few weeks

President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

Burt will say goodbye to CMNT come September

CN train derailment cleared between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment mid-way between… Continue reading

“Does Kirby care?” Heiltsuk Nation using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

FYI: Sixth St. lane closed for the day

The East lane on Sixth St. between First and Second Ave. is under construction

Everybody off the bus! Fortnite dance craze comes to Prince Rupert

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert wraps up summer dance camps with nod to video game phenomenon

WEB POLL: Would you like to see more stop signs in the downtown core?

STOP! And fill out our poll…

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Most Read