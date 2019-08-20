Surrey RCMP say friends Richard Scurr (left) and Ryan Provencher were last seen in South Surrey on July 17. (Contributed photos/file photo)

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

RCMP are confirming that two bodies discovered north of Spences Bridge near Ashcroft on Aug. 17 are those of Ryan Provencher (38) and Richard Scurr (37). The two Surrey men were last seen in South Surrey at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 17.

On Aug. 17, Lytton RCMP officers were called to a rural area north of Spences Bridge after a report indicated that two bodies had been discovered at that location.

Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) were called in to assist, as the circumstances at the scene led police believe the deaths involve criminality.

RCMP said they “have no reason to believe” the deaths of Provencher and Scurr were connected to the homicides in northern B.C. last month. Leonard Dyck, Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler are believed to have been killed by Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

“We have been working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identities of the deceased as Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr, who were reported missing to the Surrey RCMP in mid-July of this year,” says Sgt. Steve Rigby of SED MCU. “The RCMP is confirming their identities in an effort to advance our investigation into their deaths.”

The investigation is being led by the SED MCU, with assistance from the Ashcroft and Lytton RCMP detachments, the Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Service, which assisted in an examination of the scene, and RCMP Air Services, which removed the bodies from the rural location.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating these deaths, and has no further information to release at this time.

Investigators believe that the two men were travelling to Spences Bridge, and information has suggested that they arrived at that destination.

However, the vehicle they were last seen in — a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee — was discovered on July 21 in Logan Lake, nearly 100km east of Spences Bridge, with no sign of either man found in the area, despite an extensive search.

READ MORE: Family, friends ‘desperate’ for info on Surrey men whose Jeep was dumped near Logan Lake

On Aug. 2, police executed a search warrant at a property in Spences Bridge which is the location of a business associated with Provencher. Police spent several hours at the site.

READ MORE: Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men linked to Spences Bridge property

The pair were known to have “business dealings” in the Spences Bridge area, and made frequent trips there.

Anyone with information related to Provencher and Scurr’s deaths is asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).


