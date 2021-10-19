Bob’s on the Rocks undergoes upgrades in Prince Rupert

A crane was needed to lift the building back several meters. (Photo courtesy Blair Mirau)

Rushbrook Trail is being closed for four to six hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 19, due to construction at Bob’s on the Rocks restaurant.

The Prince Rupert fish and chips shack is undergoing upgrades and will obstruct the Rushbrook Harbour entrance to the scenic walking trail.

The restaurant building will be moved back several metres to make room for more outdoor seating and to provide a better view out to the harbour, Blair Mirau, chief executive officer at Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society, told The Northern View.

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society bought the business in January 2020 and had planned to start the upgrades shortly after. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the society decided to postpone the upgrades, Mirau said.

They hope to complete the upgrades in the off-season and have the establishment ready for service by the next summer tourist season.

The upgrades include a marine-treated wood deck to match the nautical aesthetics of the area and more seating for customers. They intend to add 16 spots, or more, of table seating, Mirau said.

The restaurant will not change with food preparation continuing to be held in the food truck.

Norman Galimski | Journalist