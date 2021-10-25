Bob Long announced as Gitxaala Nation chief administrative officer

Long to stay in interim position until band administrator returns from leave

Former city manager, Bob Long has been announced as the interim chief administrative officer with Gitxaala Nation, on Oct. 25. (Photo: supplied)

Robert Long has been appointed interim chief administrative officer for Gitxaala, the Nation announced, on Oct. 25.

“Bob’s knowledge and experience will be indispensable tools in creating a solid administrative platform rooted in our strong community values. He will be part of a larger effort that will see the Gitxaala Nation scale new heights in education, health and well-being, employment training, and economic development to create opportunities for all Gitxaala members,” Linda Innes, chief councillor, said.

He will cover for Gitxaala’s band administrator, Marcia Robinson until she returns from leave, the nation stated in a press release.

Long will bring expertise and deep knowledge in solving complex policy problems, building social and financial capital, and the ability to complete complex and nuanced project, the media statement read.

With more than 27 years of municipal chief executive experience working with elected councils and mayors, Long retired from his CAO position at the City of Prince Rupert in October.

“I will enjoy bringing my expertise and experience to the Gatxaala Nation,” Long said. “Building a solid and caring management team is what I enjoy doing, and I look forward to doing so with the Nation.”

Norman Galimski | Journalist