Boat fire under investigation

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was dispatched to a boat fire on Jan. 21 at Fairview Marina. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was called to a boat fire in the Fairview Marina on Jan. 21.

When crews arrived they found a large fire on a commercial crab vessel. Portable pumps were used to contain the fire which was quickly contained to the cabin area of the boat.

No injuries were reported and no other boats were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prince Rupert Fire crews were assisted by the Canadian Coast Guard, Port Edward Harbour Authority, Prince Rupert RCMP, Prince Rupert Port Authority Marine Safety, BC Ambulance Service.

PRFR was unavailable for comment at time of publishing

