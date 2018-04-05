Prince Rupert fire crews attended a boat fire from inside Harbour Machining on Thursday, April 5. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Boat fire inside Harbour Machining

Two people were taken to the Prince Rupert hospital for smoke inhalation

A wayward spark lit a fire inside a boat at Harbour Machining Thursday morning, April 5.

Prince Rupert fire crews received the call at 9:15 a.m. and were on scene at the industrial park, on Kaien Road, within five minutes. When they arrived they found the boat was still burning inside the building. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“The boat is out, it’s good. They knocked some of the fire out already with their staff, we finished putting it out and pulling it apart and now we’re just waiting for it to cool off and making sure everything is safe,” said fire chief Dave Mckenzie.

He said workers were welding in the area, and a spark lit up some of the foam around the insulation of the tank and it ignited.

