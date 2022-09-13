A boat fire at Prince Rupert Rowing and yacht Club on Sept. 9 was quickly doused by the city's fire rescue department giving thanks to the Harbour Authority and BC Hydro for their prompt assistance in the matter. (Photo: Supplied)

Boat fire at Prince Rupert Yacht Club doused before disaster

The 40 ft. sport fishing vessel was towed out to the breakwater by bystander

Catastrophe was narrowly avoided at the Prince Rupert Rowing and Yacht Club on Sept. 9 when smoke was witnessed from a 40 foot vessel just after 2 p.m.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue department was assisted by the Harbour Authority, and BC Hydro, who had a work boat in the vicinity at the time.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found smoke inside the cabin of the sport fishing boat, Chad Cooper Deputy Fire Chief told The Northern View, on Sept. 12.

A bystander cut the lines and towed the boat off the dock anchoring it just outside the breakwater, before the fire department arrived, Cooper said.

“Fire crews arrived and with the assistance of Prince Rupert Harbour Authority and their fire boat, as well as BC Hydro who had their work boat on location. Fire crews were able to conduct a fire attack on the vessel using the support of the two other boats,” the deputy chief said.

The owner of the boat was not on board at the time of the accidental fire and there were no injuries reported.

