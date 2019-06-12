Blaze consumes homes on Third Avenue West

Prince Rupert fire crews continue to battle the fire as it encroaches on the Pacific Inn

The fire started in the house on the left, and after an hour it collapsed as the blaze moved into the home on the right. Prince Rupert fire crews battle a fire on Third Avenue West near Fraser Street on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Smoke has engulfed downtown Prince Rupert as a fire continues to burn three homes near Fraser Street.

Firefighters are working hard to put out the blaze that started at approximately 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 12. Emergency crews are trying to save the Pacific Inn now. All occupants have been evacuated.

Dozens of residents have come out to watch the fire, with RCMP calling everyone to step back as the smoke intensifies.

One witness said she heard the sirens and fire trucks just after 6 p.m.

“We were at the Friendship House and we were like, ‘whoa, what stinks?’” Charlie Byers said.

She came out to see the fire and heard three or four explosions burst from the neighbouring home.

Kim St. Pierre had just dropped her daughter off at dance when she saw just a bit of smoke and flames coming from the back of the house on Third Avenue.

“Later, the flames were as high as the hotel,” she said.

“The first house went straight down, and then the hydro pole started to shimmy.”

Hydro crews are on the scene, and St. Pierre said she saw them cut the power as soon as the line started snapping.

“I’ll give them points, they’re doing everything they can,” St. Pierre said.

Prince Rupert fire crews are battling the fire before it reaches the third home, and the Pacific Inn next door.

The road is blocked off on Third Avenue West from Fraser Street to Ninth Street.

More to come.

