A black bear carcass was left on the road up to Mount Hays on May 21. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Black bear carcass dumped on Mount Hays

Complaints made to Conservation Office about the body of a bear on the public road in Prince Rupert

Spring black bear hunting season is open, and on Monday, May 21, a carcass was dumped on the road up Mount Hays.

A few calls came through to the Conservation Office in Terrace, complaining about the head and hide left to rot on the public road that many Prince Rupert residents enjoy walking or running.

“At this point there was nothing that I felt was unlawful about it. I didn’t receive any reports of shots fired in the area. I just think that somebody didn’t dispose of it in the best way,” said Conservation Officer Scott Senkiw.

There is no hunting permitted on Kaien Island, but hunters do live here. In this situation, rather than taking the bear carcass to the landfill or somewhere away from the general public so as not to attract dangerous wildlife, the bear’s remains were left in plain sight not far from the base of Mount Hays.

READ MORE: B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The road is partially owned by the City of Prince Rupert and other partners, so its unclear as to who will clean it up.

“If I’m available then I can deal with it too. If it’s and eye sore and in conflict with the local residents then it will be dealt with,” Senkiw said.

When asked if this is common, he said it depends on where hunters are coming from, from time to time a carcass will be dumped at a rest stop.

READ MORE: Landslide on Mount Hays blocks road access


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
