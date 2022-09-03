Bjorndal seeking re-election for 2nd term as Port Edward mayor

Knut Bjorndal announced his candidacy for a second term as Port Edward mayor, on Aug. 16. Knut Bjorndal announced his candidacy for a second term as Port Edward mayor, on Aug. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

I am announcing today, Aug. 16 that I will be seeking a second term as mayor of the District of Port Edward. I am proud to have served the last four years in bringing change to Port Edward. I am pledging to move our community forward in a positive way with strong, dedicated experienced leadership. During this past term, we were successful in having CN cease whistling. Everyone can now have quiet 24 hours per day. A major headache was eliminated.

During my term as mayor we have made major improvements to our community. We have rebuilt two major roads Wildwood and Evergreen. It was the first time in over 40 years that we have prioritized new road work including work beginning on Sunset Drive in September.

The water plant saw significant improvements to ensure safe and clean water. We continue to focus on the water infrastructure as prime importance.

We upgraded and updated the White House, Fire Hall including ordering a new fire truck, and the Public Works buildings. To increase the reliability of our garbage collection we purchased a new garbage truck. Public works also received a new mower and another is on order.

An asset management plan is being completed and implemented that assures going forward all of Port Edward’s assets are properly maintained and updated. This was a first for Port Edward and I am committed to continuing this work.

New housing received a priority, with a three-phase subdivision now underway on the site of the old trailer court. The first phase is now proceeding. This is the first subdivision since King City’s development in the 1980s. We are also working on a proposal with a developer for the old school site.

Economic development is proceeding with Ocean Trailers, and a building will soon be erected. The small-scale LNG plant is progressing and has received all government permits.

One of my toughest challenges was the negotiation of our “Prosperity Agreement” between Prince Rupert and Port Edward. This puts an end to the 42 years of friction regarding the Ridley Island Tax Sharing agreement. We have a service agreement including Mutual Aid for fire services. We now have a path to move forward and work toward common goals.

The last four years have been rewarding for me personally so, I wish to continue. I am seeking a second term as mayor to complete the initiatives that began during my last term.