Bike track at McClymont park will spin a wheely good time

North Coast Mountain Bike Association will enter into a Licence of Occupation for property in McClymont Park to construct a pump track for wheeled sports, Prince Rupert City Council stated on Nov. 22. (Image supplied)

Prince Rupert mountain bikers are a lap closer to a new pump track after the city council approved a location at McClymont Park for construction and instructed administration staff to start the process for a Licence of Occupation, on Nov. 22.

“The North Coast Mountain Bike Association (NCMBA) is actively seeking grants from providers to install the track. However, the providers need assurance that the NCMBA has a place to construct if funding is approved,” Richard Pucci, director of operations and intergovernmental relations for the city, stated in a report to council.

There is minimal impact on the annual budget or strategic priorities, Pucci stated. “The successful implementation of this new feature increases the community’s quality of life and livability,” he said.

The location is set in a green patch just a short walk from the skateboard park and was one of about ten properties the North Coast Mountain Bike Association considered, Craig Rimmer, a director at the NCMBA, told The Northern View.

Initially, none of the sites the club looked at ticked all of the boxes, Rimmer said. However, when the city suggested McClymont Park the mountain bikes became excited.

“[We thought]this is almost perfect. It’s a decent size. It’s close to a walking trail, it’s in close proximity to the skate park … We decided as a group it was the best location we could consider. We’re happy with it.”

While some land clearing is required, Rimmer said they have always tried to be ambitious with the timelines.

“Realistically, we’re hoping to start next year. We have set a budget for a quarter of a million dollars or close to and we’re about halfway there [with raising funds],” he said.

Once the Licence of Occupation is signed and the city’s caveat of valid insurance is fulfilled, the group will be able to apply for funding grants.

The NCMBA believes the track will be well used by its members and the public alike. Rimmer goes to the pump track in Terrace on a monthly basis and said it is always full and well used. He is certain the Prince Rupert facility will be similar with NCMBA memberships being available for a $20 purchase on one.

“This project will provide year-round recreation, somewhere for kids to get some exercise, have some fun, develop some skills,” Rimmer said. “One of the big things we’ve pushed number one — it’s not just for mountain biking. It’s pretty inclusive. You’ll be able to ride skateboards, scooters, bikes, and anything with wheels basically.”

K-J Millar | Journalist