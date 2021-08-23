Jamis McMaster chips a green glow-in-the-dark golf ball on to the green at Prince Rupert Golf Club on Aug. 21, 2021. (Norman Galimski/photo)

Big Brother Big Sisters raises more than $5,000 in Prince Rupert golf tournament

Glow-in-the-dark tournament lit up the greens for mentorship program

Prince Rupert golfers lit up the greens and the night sky while raising $5,125 with glow-in-the-dark golf balls in a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC (BBBSNBC) tournament on Aug. 21, for a mentorship program to be run in local elementary schools.

Thirty-five people, consisting of seven teams of five golfers each, competed to win prizes from several categories including best team name, best costume, and of course, best score.

Feisty 45 won a free round of golf for winning the overall tournament. Cowpuccinos’ gift cards were given to best costumes winner Partee for their team tie-dyed uniforms, and the best team name went to the Pot Pirates who won Tim Horton’s gift cards.

The Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament, held at the Prince Rupert Golf Club, is a partnership with United Way and BBBSNBC to bring awareness to the programs that United Way offers in Prince Rupert, Tim Bennett, executive director of BBBSNBC said.

Starting in September, BBBSNBC will be partnering with Conrad Elementary School to start their in-school mentoring program, Bennett said. They will offer kids both in-person and virtual mentorship.

“Children need, ideally, at least three positive role models in their lives and our goal is to provide that to children who may need it,” Bennett said.

According to the Ministry of Education, a child having three positive role models in their life is an indicator for success later in the child’s life, he said.

Shawn Helgason, Jamis McMaster, Joy Helgason, Rebecca Ladouceur and Gage Ladouceur line up to put glow-in-the-dark golf balls at Prince Rupert Gold Club on Aug. 21, 2021. (Norman Galimski/photo)

