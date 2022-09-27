Biden suggests nutrition labels on front of food products to improve health.

On Sept. 27, the White House announced that the FDA will look into a new food labelling system.

The administration hopes that the proposed front-of-package labelling approach will help shift the U.S. healthcare system away from just treating disease to preventing it. It would aim “to help consumers, particularly those with lower nutrition literacy, quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy eating pattern.”

The Joe Biden administration said it would also suggest an update to the criteria by which food can be deemed “healthy” on food packaging.

In May, Biden set a goal to eradicate hunger and increase healthy eating and exercise by 2030. Food access and affordability are also top priorities. According to the Department of Agriculture, SNAP will begin supplying an extra $26 a month per person on average on Oct. 1.

The White House also seeks to increase access to free, healthy school meals for 9 million more kids by 2032.

Reports say that the White House is preparing to host its first Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years on Sept. 28.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodFood & DiningFood and DrinkHealthNutrition

Previous story
Judges says B.C. school board lacked authority to suspend trustees
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

A landslide beside the Ecstall River, near the old town site of Port Essington, was first seen during an overflight on Sept. 12. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) do not know the exact date the landslide occurred. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Landslide near Ecstall River threatens up to 100,00 spawning salmon

Prince Rupert’s three riders in the Tour de North pose with other northern law enforcers during the 2022 Cops for Cancer bike ride Sept. 14 to 21. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert’s Tour de North riders raise more than $12K for children’s cancer research

The municipal elections will be held on Oct. 15. (Black Press Media)
Port Edward and North Coast Regional District electoral candidates

The Prince Rupert All Candidates Forum is on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Lester Centre for the Arts. (Image: Prince Rupert & District Chamber of Commerce/Facebook)
Prince Rupert All Candidates Forum is Sept. 26 at the Lester Centre for the Arts