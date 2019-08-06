CityWest is warning about fraudulent e-mails being sent to customers impersonating their representatives. (Black Press stock photo)

Beware of CityWest email impostors

The Prince Rupert telecom company is warning customers about fraudulent emails

If you see a suspicious looking email from CityWest don’t open it.

The telecommunication company is warning customers about fraudulent e-mails being sent by users impersonating their representatives.

“These emails ask customers to verify their account with an insecure link. Please delete these emails and do not open any links,” CityWest wrote in their statement.

Phishing emails – fraudulent attempts to get personal information such as usernames, passwords or credit card numbers – are often disguised as emails promoting contests or surveys. Impostors also try and scare customers into divulging their information with a termination of services emails.

Their website states that CityWest representatives use the “@cwct.ca” domain not “@citywest.ca” which only their customers use.

Any company surveys and promotional emails are sent from either marketing@cwct.ca, sales@cwct.ca, or contests@citywest.ca.

CityWest said any questions regarding the matter can be directed to 1-800-442-8664.

