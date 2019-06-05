Ben & Jerry’s has submitted a comment to the FDA to show their support and urge them to allow CBD-infused ice cream. (Ben & Jerry’s)

Ben & Jerry’s CBD-infused ice cream could be in a freezer near you soon

Edibles are still prohibited by the FDA

While edibles are still not yet legal in the country, Ben & Jerry’s is trying to get ahead of the curve with their new CBD-infused ice cream, advertising that “as soon as it’s legalized” the CBD ice cream will hit freezers everywhere.

Currently the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages but Ben & Jerry’s submitted a comment to a public hearing held on May 31 to show their support of legalization.

READ ALSO: Victoria dog owner uses CBD treats as alternative to pharmaceuticals

According to Health Canada, cannabidiol (CBD) does not produce a high or intoxication but has possible therapeutic uses.

In a statement on their website, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy says the new flavour comes from listening to their fans and hopes this gives them everything they want in a bowl or on a cone.

READ ALSO: Retailers struggle to keep popular cannabis extract CBD on shelves in Canada

According to McCarthy the CBD would be sourced from Vermont in the U.S. along with other “high quality, sustainably sourced ingredients” to ensure everyone of the production train is impacted positively.

The American-based company is asking supporters of CBD-infused ice cream to contact the FDA during their open comment window — now through July 2 — and show their support.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
YouTube updates guidelines to ban white supremacist videos

Just Posted

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled on foot from Prince George to Prince Rupert in three weeks

Prince Rupert golfers taste provincials for first time in years

Rainmaker Arlen Deschamp sits in 10th place after Day One

Documentary series now airing episode featuring Nisga’a cuisine from Prince Rupert

North Pacific Cannery, Ts’msyen and Gingolx were featured in Red Chef Revival

Indigenous voices finally heard with final MMIWG report, says Northwest B.C. advocate

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

City allows goats to stay until end of Seafest weekend in Prince Rupert

Livestock Prohibition Bylaw, which includes backyard chickens, has remained unchanged for 23 years

WATCH: At the Skeena River Relay, runners rule the road

The 18th annual relay sees 300 runners race up Highway 16 from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Route 16 motorcycle touring corridor receives $40,000 from Destination B.C.

Tourism Prince George received the funding to promote a collaborative marketing program

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition

‘Opportunity to say goodbye to First United’ set for Sunday

Most Read