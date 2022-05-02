Belmont Hotel and Liquor Store burn in downtown building fire

A fire engulfed a downtown business building on May 1 with Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews attending assisted by RCMP and BC Ambulance services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)A fire engulfed a downtown business building on May 1 with Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews attending assisted by RCMP and BC Ambulance services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews work to control a downtown building fire which damaged the Belmont Liquor Store, Belmont Hotel and a closed-up shop previously Rose's Oriental Food and Gifts on May 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A Prince Rupert firefighter douses flames from the ladder truck above the roof at a downtown building on May 1.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)A Prince Rupert firefighter douses flames from the ladder truck above the roof at a downtown building on May 1.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews work to control a downtown building fire which damaged the Belmont Liquor Store, Belmont Hotel and a closed-up shop previously Rose's Oriental Food and Gifts on May 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A passerby stands watching as fire spreads through a downtown building in Prince Rupert on May 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)A passerby stands watching as fire spreads through a downtown building in Prince Rupert on May 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews work to control a downtown building fire which damaged the Belmont Liquor Store, Belmont Hotel and a closed-up shop previously Rose's Oriental Food and Gifts on May 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A large fire broke out in a downtown Prince Rupert building just before 9 p.m. on May 1, in the 719 to 741 block of Third Ave.

According to witnesses the fire started in the closed down Rose’s Oriental Food and Gift shop and spread to the Belmont Hotel and Liquor Store.

Fire rescue crews could be seen with all apparatus trucks on the scene dousing the flames from all sides of the building, including from above with hoses on the ladder truck.

Ambulance crews were on-site with police warning the crowds of bystanders to move away when smoke filled the streets and visibility was reduced to near zero.

Susan MacKenzie, owner of the Belmont Liquor store told The Northern View, someone came into the store to notify the staff there was a fire in the back of the neighbouring business. Staff called the emergency services she said and immediately closed the store. She said there were no injuries to her staff.

Daksh Bavishi and Prabh Sarao, City Furniture employees said they were hanging out in the grocery store parking lot when they saw flames come out of the back of the 741 portion of the building.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was not available for comment at the time of publication.

More to come

