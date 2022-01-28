Jeff Beckwith reached top brass after a 23-year career at Prince Rupert Fire-Rescue Department. His appointment as the new fire chief was announced by the city on Jan. 28. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Beckwith named top brass at Prince Rupert Fire Rescue

Deputy chief promoted to chief after 13 years at fire hall

The city’s new fire chief, Jeff Beckwith, has been promoted to top brass of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, the city announced, on Jan. 28.

The new chief will be in charge of 20 firefighters and seven dispatchers who provide fire and ambulatory response services to the municipality.

Beckwith told The Northern View looking back on his 23-year career at the detachment from firefighter to deputy chief and now to chief, the progression is one that he is proud has benefited the community.

“I hope to continue on the great path that we’re on right now to provide excellent emergency and medical response to our community, support our members through training and staffing requirements,” he said.

“It’s the people that make the job worthwhile,” Beckwith said. “It’s a supportive team of firefighters and dispatchers that really makes the fire service work.”

“I look at it like my role is to support the guys in this department. I’ve got a great firefighting crew got a great dispatch crew. Chad (Cooper) is deputy chief, and he’s fantastic at the job he does. I think my role is to support them to do their job better and do it to the best of their abilities,” the new chief said.

City Manager Rob Buchan said Chief Beckwith has given many years to the department and is well-qualified for the position.

“These past two years have been especially challenging for emergency responders and we are grateful for the dedication of both the leadership and staff of the department for continuing to provide essential care to the community through the pandemic,” Buchan said.

Previously Beckwith held the position of deputy fire chief for 13 years and has been with the Prince Rupert department for more than two decades.

Before moving to Prince Rupert as a commercial fisherman in 1995, Beckwith was a volunteer firefighter for three years on the Sunshine Coast, in Pender Harbour. Beckwith is now married and has two children.

Outgoing fire chief, Dave Mckenzie, served for 13 years in the role and worked in the department for more than 30 years.

 
Jeff Beckwith, Prince Rupert Fire Rescue’s new chief, was promoted into the commanding position the city announced on Jan. 28. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
