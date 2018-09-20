Bears coming into communities attracted to improperly stored garbage or fruit remain the biggest source of wildlife conflicts in B.C. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

Bears hyper-focused on feeding

Public urged to remove attractants as bears get ready for hibernation

BC Conservation is reminding Northwest residents to be mindful of bear attractants as the creatures are now in a period of intense feeding prior to hibernation.

“They are looking for calories wherever they can get them,” said BC Conservation officer for the Skeena Region, Zane Testawich. “The only thing on their mind is fattening up for winter denning.”

He’s urging residents to pick all fruit trees clean, remove or empty bird feeders, bring garbage to the curb only on the day of collection and dispose of fish remains properly in fast flowing rivers.

READ MORE: Kermode bear trapped in Terrace and relocated (2017)

He stressed for people to call the RAPP line with any bear sightings in populated areas.

“It’s also hunting season,” he added. “If you’re successful in a hunt please dispose of the hide and animal parts in a good location, not just any area where people might access.”

So far this year BC Conservation has fielded an average number of bear calls at the Terrace office, which covers a wide path east of Terrace and Kitimat through to Prince Rupert, and expects it to continue that way as long as the public helps mitigate attractants.

If bears discover a good feeding ground there’s a high probability they will return next year, increasing the chance of conflict with humans, possibly leading to the animals’ destruction.

This has been the case in several towns throughout the province this month, including Houston Sept. 5 where a mama bear and four cubs were charging visitors at a local park. The bears had taken up residence beside plentiful food sources of a salmon-bearing river and a hillside full of berries. In this case the attractant wasn’t human caused, but it served as a reminder for residents of their shared space with the wildlife.

All five bears were destroyed.

READ MORE: Mama bear and four cubs euthanized in Houston

To report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP), or on cell simply dial #7277 (RAPP)

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers
Next story
Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

Just Posted

Prince Rupert high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

The novel by Haisla-author Eden Robinson is being filmed in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Bears hyper-focused on feeding

Public urged to remove attractants as bears get ready for hibernation

Outdoor market takes a test drive this Saturday

Prince Rupert’s business community looks to boost the tourism economy on cruise ship day

In Our Opinion: Crosswalk improvements are coming

Prince Rupert’s mayor announced the province is finally investing in pedestrian safety

Organizing a race is like running a marathon

New respect for all race organizers after putting together the 13th Northern View Cannery Road Race

This Week Podcast — Episode 103

Learn more Prince Rupert’s open air market, and our guest is an actor playing in Monkey Beach

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, or at home on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Most Read