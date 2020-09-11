Bear shot in Prince Rupert by RCMP

Shooting of bear in Prince Rupert was carried out under pubic safety mandate - COS and RCMP

A shortage of natural food supplies such as berries and fish are creating high predator encroachments into the city, Conservation Officer Service said on Sept. 11, regarding a black bear shot in Prince Rupert. A black bear in an apple tree. (Photo by Roberta Milne)

A black bear shot and killed by RCMP in the city of Prince Rupert on Sept. 10, was done so as a matter of public safety both Conservation Officer Service (COS) and RCMP said.

The adult male black bear was seen wandering around an upper west side residential neighbourhood and park in the late afternoon and early evening on Thursday. Social media posts show the bear wandering through the McKay dog park grounds and running through a town-home complex in the vicinity.

The bear was destroyed in the 600 block of Fulton Str. at 7:30 p.m. by RCMP officers, Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP said.

More to come.

K-J Millar | Journalist

