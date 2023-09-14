Bear on the loose for over a week on Prince Rupert’s westside

B.C. Conservation has placed a trap on Sloan to try to capture a bear seen roaming the neighbourhood

A black bear has been roaming through the streets of Prince Rupert, rummaging through people’s garbage and even approaching their doors.

In response, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service has placed a large, baited bear trap on a property on Sloan Avenue, across from Pineridge Elementary School.

Sloan residents Johnson and Alice Wong said they first spotted the bear sniffing around their front yard on Sept. 1.

Both say the bear is large, though they have mitigated some risks by keeping their garbage in their garage. The Wongs said they called the Conservation Office, and are happy the trap has been placed so they can stop worrying about the bear’s presence.

The presence of the big bear has made the two feel less secure on their property, especially in the evening. Their house’s security camera also picked up the bear at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

“I don’t want to go out after 8 p.m. now,” said Alice.

The City of Prince Rupert says they have been alerted to the situation and are in contact with the Conservation Office about the unwelcome visitor.

Some bear-aware tips from Wildsafe B.C. advise:

Keeping garbage secured or inside until collection day.

Maintaining fruit trees and ensuring ripe fruit does not gather on the ground.

Refraining from using bird feeders while bears are around.

Residents who have had a concerning encounter with wildlife are asked to report it to the RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at: 1 877 952 7277 ext 1.