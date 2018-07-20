Bear Creek continues $14.5M civil suit with Brucejack Mine owner

The Terrace-based company is looking for damages for unpaid work as it continues Highway 16 work

Foundation for a transmission line tower connecting the Brucejack gold mine owned by Pretivm Resources with the provincial grid. (Photo submitted by Bear Creek Contracting)

Terrace-based company Bear Creek Contracting Ltd. is still waiting to present its case to the Supreme Court of B.C. regarding millions of dollars being claimed for work completed at Brucejack Gold Mine.

The construction company applied to the Supreme Court of B.C. on June 6 for a ruling on $14.5 million dollars it claims it is owed for work completed in 2016 by Pretium Resources, the owner of the mine.

READ MORE: Bear Creek takes Brucejack Mine to court for unpaid work worth $15.5M

The case has yet to appear before a judge as both Pretium Resources and Rokstad Power — the contractor tasked with overseeing the project — have been slow to provide documents necessary for a summary judgment.

“They said they would have their response ready by July 15 and they would be ready for trial,” said Tanner Elton, a manager of community and government relations contracted by Bear Creek. “They [Bear Creek Contracting] haven’t received anything from them so they will look to proceed with the summary judgment,” he said, referring to a ruling from a judge outside of trial.

Bear Creek hopes to either proceed with that in early August or seek a narrowing of the issues surrounding the case, which can then be brought to trial later in the year.

In statement released on June 6, Bear Creek said they built transmission line tower base foundations necessary to power the Brucejack Mine. Bear Creek claims that several changes were made to the scope of the project which required more time and man power, adding to its overall cost.

READ MORE: Passing lane at Rainbow Summit to be extended this summer

According to affidavits submitted with the claim, Pretium resources took charge of the project’s direction to ensure that it finished on time. Elton said Pretium assured Bear Creek that it would be compensated for the extra work.

Elton said not receiving the money put Bear Creek in a difficult position financially, and the firm had to sell assets and restructure in order to remain in business.

Bear Creek has also been working on the passing land at Rainbow Summit, and recently completed the restoration of the Rushbrook Trail in Prince Rupert.

When asked for comment on the matter, Pretium Resources maintained their previous position that the claim is strictly between Rokstad and Bear Creek as Rokstad was the main contractor on the project.

A response from Rokstad was unavailable by publication deadline.



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter