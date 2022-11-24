BCMEA commits to support Trinity Men’s Recovery House in Prince Rupert

The funding pledge will total $15,000 over three years

Daniel Hendrickson, Manager of Training, BCMEA, is pictured with Luke Dufour, Program Coordinator, Trinity Recovery House in marking National Addiction Awareness week Nov. 21 to Nov.25 in front of the software that paves the road to addiction recovery. (Photo: supplied)

The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) committing support to Trinity Men’s Recovery House with a three-year funding promise totalling $15,000.

The announcement marks National Addiction Awareness Week recognizing the challenges of substance use, the need to educate and to reduce stigma in all communities.

Trinity Mens’ Recovery house serves the B.C. north coast and outlying areas with nine publicly funded residential recovery beds for men seeking long-term solutions to addiction. It provides healthy meals, 24/7 response, facilitated group sessions, activities, clinical counselling, a 12-step recovery program, and First Nations practices.

Funds from the BCMEA financial pledge will be dedicated to Trinity’s “Recovery Capital” plan, which uses leading software called My Recovery Plan, which is critical to charting a measured recovery to overcome addictions, Trinity House stated.

“We are incredibly proud of our accessibility to this critical tool that helps people measure where they are on their recovery path and provides meaningful information on what they need to do to be successful,” said Luke Dufour, Program Coordinator at Trinity. “Not only does this allow us to better plan for our client’s well-being, but it also gives them the agency to take control of their destiny. This program is transforming lives and we couldn’t be more thankful to the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association for this impactful commitment.”

With the software, individualized wellness plans can be created for each client for a successful road to recovery. Wellness plans address a wide range of lifestyle issues such as housing, spirituality, access to doctors and dentists, education and family support, in addition to drug and alcohol counselling.

“The way to foster a healthy workplace is to invest in our community and our people,” said Mike Leonard, president and CEO at the BCMEA. “We know that a sustainable port community is one that supports life-changing programs like Recovery Capital, and we’re honoured to do our part to help those struggling with addictions in the next chapter of their recovery journey.”

The BCMEA began funding the program when it was first introduced in 2021. Soon after, it witnessed great success for clients, which led to their commitment to the long-term growth of the program, a Nov. 21 press release stated.

“By 2025, the BCMEA will have provided a total of $20,000 to continue the delivery of this critical program.”

Kendall Harris is one of the 65 men in Prince Rupert who have accessed the program. He credits the My Recovery Plan for changing his life – allowing him to reconnect with his Indigenous roots and freeing him from the fears and hardships brought on by alcoholism and drug dependency, the media statement reads.

“I once had a lot of self-pity and anger. Now I feel optimistic, I have faith I can take on life and live with principles. I have goals to be there for my children, to be a good dad and to give back to the community,” Harris said. “This hasn’t just helped me. It is helping my children, my family and my community.”

“My Recovery Plan” will continue to be a tool after the residents graduate the addiction recovery plan. With the software individualized aftercare need and transitional road maps will assist graduates continue in their success.

