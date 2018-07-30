Finance Minister Carole James has 180 union contracts expiring in March 2019. (Hansard TV)

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Members of a multi-union group working in B.C. community living homes and services have voted to accept a new three-year employment contract, eight months before the existing contract expires.

The contract covers 16,000 people and was recommended to members in June by the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union and others in the community health bargaining group.

BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said the agreement also provides improved benefits and scheduling and employee security improvements

The B.C. finance ministry said in a statement the agreement includes targeted funding of $40 million to “close existing wage gaps and address staff turnover between community health and facilities occupations.”

The targeted funding is expected to improve continuity of care for people in private, group and residential community living homes, employment programs, child development centres, adult day programs, mental health centres and community service agencies.

The BCGEU reached a similar agreement in June on behalf of 26,500 public service employees, including sheriffs at provincial courthouses and employees of the Liquor Distribution Branch.

RELATED: Sheriffs, liquor employees reach deal

The current agreement expires in March 2019, one of 180 provincial union contracts that are coming up for renewal. There are more than 422,000 employees in the B.C. public service and its agencies, with 326,000 represented by unions.

Previous story
Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Just Posted

Low-income housing denied tax exemption in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society and the Friendship House applied in July 23 council

Coding camp brings programming skills to North Coast students

Prince Rupert youths learned digital skills at Coast Mountain College using ozobots on July 27

Heart of Our City: Metlakatla fisherman returns for love

Since moving back to Prince Rupert Wayne Haldane coached the women’s basketball team to victory

Operational and technical failures responsible for Fernie tragedy

Technical Safety BC released its findings on the causes of Fernie ammonia leak on July 25

Highway 16 fully open

Highway was previously closed in both direction following a two-car collision

Juggling is Prince Rupert’s new happy hour

Karen Buchanan teaches people of all ages how to clown around in a free juggling class

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Most Read