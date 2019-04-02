Mission’s Tanya Krasuin pulls a cup off a skunk’s head. Her kind actions has netted her a PETA award.

B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head

Video of Mission’s Tanya Krasuin helping an animal in distress went viral

Mission’s Tanya Krasuin is going to receive an award from PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

A Compassionate Action Award is on its way to Krasuin, who sprang into action on March 13 when she spotted a skunk whose head was stuck inside a plastic Burger King cup outside her home.

VIDEO: Mission woman frees skunk

Video footage shows her tugging at the cup until the skunk was able to pull free and run off to safety.

“People keep asking me if I was afraid of getting sprayed,” Krasuin said. “No! I did what I had to do to save an animal from suffocating. I think any person would do the same.”

“If Tanya Krasuin hadn’t intervened, this skunk could have easily experienced a miserable death by starvation, dehydration, or being hit by a car,” said PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien.

“PETA hopes this story will inspire everyone to come to the aid of animals in need and always crush cans and cups before throwing them in the trash.”

PETA has tips on its website for living in harmony with wildlife and disposing of trash properly, including by tightly sealing all garbage in chew-proof containers, rinsing out aluminum cans and dropping the pop-tops inside so that they can’t cut an animal’s tongue, crushing cans and cups, putting the tops back on bottles, and cutting open empty cardboard and plastic containers so that small animals can’t get their faces or heads trapped inside them.

Krasuin will receive a framed certificate, a box of vegan cookies, and copies of PETA’s posters reminding everyone to replace lids and crush all cans and containers, which she can put up in her community.

