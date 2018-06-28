BC Wildfire Service sets up operational camp near Comstock Lake Fire

More than 200 personnel will camp on the Pelican Lake Service Road

A photo of the Comstock Lake Fire taken by a firefighter taken on June 26, 2018. Contributed photo

The BC Wildfire Service has set up a camp of more than 200 personnel near the Comstock Lake Fire Complex to give firefighters and staff better and easier access to the fires as they continue to fight them.

The Comstock Lake Fire Complex now includes the Comstock Lake Fire, 7km northeast of Comstock Lake, west of Hixon, B.C.; the Northwest of Batnuni Lake Fire, farther west of Comstock Lake; and the 600 Road Fire, north of Comstock Lake.

All three fires were believed to have been caused by lightning, Comstock Lake and NW of Batnuni Lake on June 21, and the 600 Road fire on June 23. The three fires have been grouped as a complex to allow an incident management team to manage all three together, as they are in close proximity.

Prince George Fire Centre fire information officer Forrest Tower says the new camp is located at the end of the Pelican Lake Forest Service Road.

“[Comstock Lake Fire] isn’t very active right now. The estimated hectares is 2,750, so it grew a little bit due to the wind. We had air tankers on it again yesterday to assist, and we have the camp going in, and more heavy machinery,” says Tower.

“It’s not very active and there has been no significant growth.”

Tower says the decision to set up the camp is based on fire activity, and it will remain in place until an operational decision is made to demote the fire. Comstock Lake Fire is currently deemed a Wildfire of Note.

