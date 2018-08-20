(IMAGE CREDIT: BCWILDFIRE FACEBOOK)

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

If you’re looking to start the week with something special, we have you covered – here are some firefighters and some very cute puppies they rescued.

BC Wildfire signed off Sunday night with the following heart-warming story about the lost pooches.

“While heading back from working on a fire in the Monashee Complex in the Kamloops Fire Centre, this Initial Attack Crew found a group of lost puppies on the side of the road,” reads the post.

RELATED: Work continues on Monashee Complex wildfires

“After contacting local authorities, and determining that there were no houses or properties nearby that the dogs could have wandered from, the crew decided to bring the pups back with them. They are now being well fed and cared for, and the SPCA has been contacted.”

Heart full yet? Now, what should those puppies be named?

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body found near Port Edward identified as missing man
Next story
Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

Just Posted

Arena ice to be installed by Labour Day weekend

City of Prince Rupert says delay not due to ammonia safety concerns

Body found near Port Edward identified as missing man

David Kim went missing April 7 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Taekwondo students dress up Charles Hays just for kicks

Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club hosts week long summer camp for kids

Entire Port Edward council running for re-election

A preview of the 2018 municipal race in the District of Port Edward

Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena

Cultural canoe reconnects families to the coast

Wave Riders explore the North Coast, B.C. shores in a large canoe as a way to unplug and be present

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Despite threats, Soldiers of Odin a no show at B.C. tent city

Nanaimo’s Discontent City held a counter rally on Sunday

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

PM Justin Trudeau gears up to run in next year’s election

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Trump rages on Mueller following Times report

Trump takes to Twitter calling Robert Mueller “disgraced and discredited”

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Most Read