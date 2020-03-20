BC Transport offers free bus rides

City of P.R. and BC transit working together on enhanced transport services

Free bus service will be offered in Prince Rupert for the next 30 days, staring on March 20. The City of Prince Rupert is working with BC transit to implement protocols suggested by health authorities regarding social distancing, hand-washing, staying home if you are sick, and other measures.

“BC Transit is following the lead of health officials when it comes to our response to COVID-19. We want to remind everyone that we need to work together, and that we need your help to keep the system safe and clean for yourself and those around you,” BC transit said in a press release.

The free transportation will be offered until April 17, in both Prince Rupert and Port Edward. While apologies were provided, refunds will not be offered for March bus passes already purchased, the City said in a social media post.

READ MORE: BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

Riders are requested to board the back of the bus and follow the directions of the drivers. Detailed cleaning is being preformed on a daily basis for the fleet of buses. Enhanced cleaning will include disinfecting high touch areas including stanchions, hand straps, stop buttons, doors, and seat tops and detailed cleaning as required for each bus.

“BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and we remain in contact with regional health authorities and other transit agencies in order to determine best practices and ensure our response is appropriate.”

READ MORE: B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

“We advise everyone to follow the guidelines set out by the Canadian Public Health Agency:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom and when preparing food. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand. Dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible and wash your hands afterwards.”

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands especially after coming in contact with commonly touched surfaces like handrails, vending machines and poles. Stay home if you are feeling unwell,” the press release said.

 
