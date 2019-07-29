BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

BC Transit aims to have an entirely electric fleet by 2040 (File Submitted/BC Transit)

Greater Victoria will see the province’s first 10 electric buses by 2021

BC Transit is hoping to reduce its carbon footprint sooner than later. On Monday it announced plans to have a fully-electric fleet across the province by 2040 with its low carbon fleet program.

BC Transit will only purchase electric heavy duty buses starting in 2023, and in the mean time convert the current fleet vehicles to low-carbon technologies, such as compressed natural gas (CNG).

“British Columbia’s largest and fastest-growing source of carbon pollution is the transportation sector,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a statement. “Changing that trend will be a challenge, but it’s also a tremendous opportunity.”

On July 18, the federal and provincial governments announced that the first 10 electric heavy duty buses will launch in Greater Victoria by 2021. BC Transit will also introduce CNG buses to Greater Victoria and Central Fraser Valley, including an additional 34 medium duty and 68 heavy duty buses to the current fleet, in addition to the existing 128 CNG buses.

“Transit can have its biggest impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by getting people out of their vehicles and onto the bus. However, we also need to transition our infrastructure, including our buses, to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Aaron Lamb, Vice President of Asset Management. “We are excited to be working with the Province of BC and local government partners towards creating a more sustainable future.”

