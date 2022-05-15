How can you resist this face? Hamsters are one of the small animals available through the BC SPCA’s ‘Little Creatures, Big Hearts’ pay-as-you-can promotion through May 31. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

BC SPCA holding special adoption event for some unusual potential pets

‘Little Creatures, Big Hearts’ promotion highlights small animals, birds, and reptiles

Looking for some big love in a small body?

When most people think of adopting a pet, their thoughts go to dogs and cats. However, the BC SPCA wants to remind folks of some amazing animals at their shelters that might get overlooked by potential adopters.

That’s why, from May 16 to 31, BC SPCA shelters across the province are holding the “Little Creatures, Big Hearts” promotion: a “pay-as-you-can” adoption event for all small animals, birds, and reptiles.

“Some people visit their local SPCA looking for a dog or cat, but best friends come in all shapes and sizes, and we have so many interesting and wonderful animals looking for loving homes,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“During our May small animal promotion, we will be featuring rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, gerbils, mice and rats, and reptiles.”

Chortyk says that while small animals can create strong bonds with their guardians, it’s important for adopters to understand their specific care and welfare needs.

“We have many resources on our BC SPCA website (www.spca.bc.ca) to help guardians understand how to help their pint-sized pets live their best life, and our staff and volunteers are always happy to help with information and advice.”

Chortyk notes that cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, horses, and other farm animals are not part of the May “pay-as-you-can” promotion.

“We certainly do have other types of animals available for adoption, but for this special promotion we are giving our little ones a chance to shine.”

Anyone interested in adopting a new best friend can visit www.spca.bc.ca/adopt, where you can view animals that are currently looking for their forever homes and follow the online instructions for the adoption process. Please note that PST is charged on all adoptions, as well as a BC Pet Registry fee of $11.25 for adopted rabbits.


