BC Natural Resources Forum to be held in Prince George Jan. 17 to 19

The forum will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023

BC Natural Resources Forum (BCNRF) is set to return for a live event in January after two years of a virtual conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

The forum will be held at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre from Jan. 17 to 19 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Hosted by C3 Alliance Corporation, BCNRF is recognized as the largest natural resources forum in Western Canada, bringing First Nations, governments, and the natural resource sector together to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the natural resource sector.

This year’s theme will focus on how BC is contributing to an innovative, responsible, and respectful international natural resource sector. The Forum offers a positive, non-partisan arena to discuss and learn first-hand the latest news, trends, and opportunities within the resource sector in BC and across Canada.

The forum attracts thousands of delegates from across the country, including leaders and industry heavyweights

In 2019, B.C.’s Premier John Horgan gave the keynote address at the conference. In 2022, BCNRF keynote speakers included Regional Chief Terry Teegee, BC Assembly of First Nations, Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s minister of Natural Resources, Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation, Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s minister of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation, Sue Paish, CEO, Digital Technology Supercluster, Ivan Vella, chief executive, Aluminium Rio Tinto, and Susannah Pierce, country chair Canada and GM Renewables & Energy Solutions, Shell Canada.

“We are excited to be returning to Prince George and the traditional territory of the Lheidli T’enneh for an in-person BCNRF,” said Sarah Weber, president and CEO, C3 Alliance Corporation.

“The success of the BCNRF is measurable. The contribution it makes to the region’s economy is notable and reflects the important role that the natural resource sector plays in the provincial economy.

Weber also said British Columbia is well positioned as a leader in responsible natural resource development and at the forefront for a transition to sustainable production.

“For resource extraction to become truly responsible and sustainable, it needs long term commitment, support, and leadership from all stakeholders inclusive of communities, companies, investors, and regulators,” she added.

The 20th anniversary of the BC Natural Resource Forum will be held January 17 to 19. Online registrations can be done at

https://bcnaturalresourcesforum.com/