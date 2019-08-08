The paper bags currently used by some BC Liquor Stores. (BC Liquor Distribution Branch)

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Plastic bags will soon be a thing of the past at BC Liquor Stores.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has put out request for proposal for companies that can provide environmentally-friendly and cost-effective paper bags.

The province is already using paper bags in five cities that ban plastic bags, including Victoria, Salmon Arm, Tofino, Courtenay, and estimates they each go through 2,000 bags a week.

The response there has been “very positive,” spokesperson Viviana Zanocco said.

The paper bags the province is looking for will be 9.75 inches wide, six inches deep and 17 inches high, made from “natural kraft paper,” contain at least 40 per cent post-consumer recycled content, be 100 per cent recyclable or compostable and be able to carry a minimum of 7.5 kilograms without breaking.

“We are committed to minimizing the impact of our operations on the environment, and to providing customers with checkout bags that are manufactured responsibly and widely recyclable,” Zanocco said.

All bids must be submitted by Aug. 30, 2019, although there is no timeline laid out for when the paper bags will be phased in.

Zanocco said the timeline “depends on the procurement process and when we can enter into a contract with a vendor who can meet our requirements.”

The federal government announced earlier this year that single-use plastics will be banned in Canada in 2021.

READ MORE: Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

READ MORE: Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP
Next story
People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Just Posted

Woman killed in crash near Topley

A pickup carrying two people from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert left Hwy 16 at about 4 a.m.

The Cannery Road Race is only one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

FYI: Get your swimsuits out Prince Rupert, the pool is open early

The Earl Mah pool will be re-opening ahead of schedule

Stewart port receives $13 million for export expansion

The federal government has approved $13.1 million in infrastructure spending at the… Continue reading

Lighting the pathway for mental health awareness

Tyler Waddell cycles into Prince Rupert as he nears the end of his B.C. journey

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

The Cannery Road Race is only one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

Greater Victoria residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

Most Read