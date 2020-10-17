BC Liberal Candidate Roy Jones Jr, will meet constituents virtually

BC Liberal Party candidate for the North Coast Roy Jones Jr. will hold virtual face-to-face meetings for North Coast communities on Oct. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Constituents in coastal communities will be able to speak one-on-one in virtual conversations with North Coast Riding BC Liberal Candidate for MLA Roy Jones Jr. on Oct. 18.

The virtual dialogues will take place at 1 p.m. for residents in rural communities of Haida Gwaii, Bella Bella, Bella Coola, Hartley Bay, Oona River and others to join him online for questions and discussion. A second session at 3:00 p.m. will provide a platform for those in Prince Rupert and Port Edward an Oct. 16 press release said.

“As someone who has worked and lived in this area my entire life, I cherish my connections with its cities, districts and villages and want to have a meaningful conversation with their residents,” Jones said.

“The restrictions of COVID-19 have made it impossible to do in-person visits to all the communities that make up the North Coast riding … Through the Internet, I will be getting face-to-face, safely, with as many as possible so we can talk about what’s most important to each one of us.”

Jones is of Haida descent and has spent his career as a commercial fisherman and advocate for economic opportunities in North Coast communities.

“In concert with the BC Liberals election platform, Mr. Jones is promoting a vision for the North Coast that includes a balance between vigorous economic growth and environmentally-sustainable practices. He is also committed to unlocking access to additional housing in coastal communities, by serving as a powerful voice for the region in the BC Legislature.

Connection information will be shared publicly via Jones’s campaign social media page: https://www.facebook.com/ElectRoyJonesJr.

Advance voting in BC’s general election has already begun; the official voting day is Saturday, October 24th. Polling locations can be found by visiting https://www.electionsbc.com.

