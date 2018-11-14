Saanich firefighters flipped an adult mare around and helped her regain her footing on a Beaver Lake trail on Wednesday afternoon. (Twitter screenshot/Capt. Darwin Schellenberg)

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Saanich firefighters responded to a rural-type of call early Wednesday afternoon on Vancouver Island.

A woman was out riding her horse on the Beaver Lake trail in Greater Victoria when it sat down (or slipped).

“The horse was lying uphill and because of the shoes she had on she couldn’t get a grip,” said Deputy Chief Dan Wood.

Luckily for the firefighters who responded she is a “docile” horse, Wood said.

“No kicking, she was happy for the help,” Wood said. “We flipped her over and once she was facing downhill, she was able to get up.”

The call for assistance came over the non-emergency line to Saanich Fire.

“It happens more often than you think,” Wood said. “Not just horses, we get cows stuck in fencing, especially in soft ground, and creek beds. No call is too small.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

Just Posted

School Board appoint new chair

James Horne replaces Tina Last, who held the position for 13 years

Rupert dancer heading to Poland for world championships

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert has a dancer competing globally and another won a prestigious bursary

Up to 20 cannabis stores possible in Prince Rupert

City planner said it’s ‘ludicrous’ to expect that many shops downtown

Prince Rupert to celebrate first Métis Awareness Week

Awareness week was proclaimed by Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain on Aug. 23

Wind warning for northwest B.C.

Environment Canada states 80-100 kilometre per hour winds expected until the afternoon

Prince Rupert war graves cleaned

Students from Conrad Elementary School cleaned Prince Rupert wargraves on Nov. 6

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Most Read