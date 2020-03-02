(File photo BC Ferries)

BC Ferry cancelled

Sailings for March 5 and March 6 cancelled

  • Mar. 2, 2020 3:55 p.m.
  • News

BC Ferries announced the cancellation of the sailing to Haida Gwaii, from Prince Rupert, on Thurs. March 5, due to expected inclement weather and high winds.

The following Northern Expedition’s sailings have been cancelled in the North Coast area:

Departure from Prince Rupert Thurs., March 5, 2:30 p.m

Arrival in Skidegate, Thurs., March 5 , 9:00 p.m.

Departure from Skidegate Fri. March 6, 12:30 a.m.

Arrival in Prince Rupert Fri., March 6, 7:00 a.m.

READ MORE: B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

“Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation,” BC Ferries said in a media release.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on our service to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” BC Ferries said.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information customers are advised to follow @BC Ferries on Twitter, visit www.bcferries.com or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec activists maintain rail blockades despite tentative deal in B.C.
Next story
‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP arrest youth for suspected arson in CN Rail roundhouse blaze

No link to Wet’suwet’en support protests: RCMP

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Coastal GasLink to resume work as tentative deal reached between B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Hundreds of Prince Rupert renters evicted

Renovictions in Prince Rupert leaving more than 47 families, 200-plus people in two days, from two different properties without a place to live

Talks with hereditary chiefs run into the night

Ministers expected to make statement Saturday morning

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

BC Ferry cancelled

Sailings for March 5 and March 6 cancelled

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Most Read