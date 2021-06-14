BC Ferries welcomes back recreational passengers

BC Ferries has announced the welcoming back onboard of recreational travellers on June 15 after the provincial travel restrictions were lifted. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

BC Ferries is welcoming back onboard recreational travellers after the provincial government lifted restrictions on internal travel across the province, the corporation announced on June 14.

BC Ferries stated in a press release it will carry passengers across health regions for non-essential travel starting on June 15.

“The end of travel restrictions marks a key milestone in tackling COVID-19 and we are thrilled it means we can welcome everyone back on board,” Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO. stated.

“Our teams are ready to welcome back recreational travellers on all of our routes. We will be adding sailings back into the schedule as we get into the summer season to ensure we have the capacity to meet the anticipated demand.”

Customers travelling on the following routes will no longer be asked if their travel is essential:

• Port Hardy – Prince Rupert

• Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

• Tsawwassen – Duke Point

• Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

• Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

• Comox – Powell River

The BC Ferries policy regarding mandatory facial masks is also being relaxed to allow for free faces in outdoor spaces as masks will be optional in exterior areas at the terminals. This decision aligns with the Provincial Health Officer’s guidance as well as Step Two of the provincial restart plan.

“BC Ferries’ vessels are federally regulated. Transport Canada’s current regulations mandate face coverings and physical distancing requirements on board,” the transportation company stated. “The wearing of masks on BC Ferries’ ships both indoors and outdoors continues to be a requirement, when not in your vehicle.”

hr width=75%>

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

