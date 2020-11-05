BC Ferries snubs North Coast veterans, seniors and active duty military

BC Ferries announced today that they will offer complimentary travel on Remembrance Day to honour the service of active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets — that is, unless you live on the North Coast.

“BC Ferries notes that these free fares are not applicable on the Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes,” a media relations release stated. “The complimentary fare applies to passenger fares for those presenting official Canadian military identification or travelling in uniform.”

North Coast veterans, active, reserve and cadets must pay while their southern counterparts get the complimentary ride, including those in Sandspit attempting to attend services in Skidegate or the Village of Queen Charlotte.

BC Ferries also said that seniors on southern routes can travel free on Remembrance Day with the presentation of a B.C. Services Card, B.C. driver’s licence, B.C. identification card or birth certificate. However, seniors on North Coast routes, including Bella Coola, Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert will still have to pay the regular fares.

“Throughout the year, BC Ferries offers complimentary travel to B.C. seniors from Monday through Thursday, except on provincial holidays. Remembrance Day, however, is excluded from that exception,” BC Ferries said in the statement. “These free fares are not applicable on the Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.”