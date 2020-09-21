B.C. Ferries announce cancelled sailing for the week of Sept. 21 between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert. (Black Press file photo)

BC Ferries Sailing Cancellations

Prince Rupert - Haida Gwaii - Northern Adventure

Sailings of the ferry between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, B.C. Ferries said in a statement on Sept. 21.

The 10 p.m. sailing form Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and Port hardy on the Northern Adventure has been cancelled due to inclement weather. As well, the 10 a.m. sailing departing from Skidegate is cancelled due to adverse conditions.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on our service to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” B.C Ferries said.

“Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings. We recommend that for the most up-to-date sailing and departure information our customers also follow @BC Ferries on Twitter, visit our Current Conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call us toll free at 1-888-223-3779.”

 
