BC Ferries passengers won’t be able to stay on the lower car decks during sailings as of Sept. 30. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

BC Ferries passengers will need to find other ways to physically distance, as they won’t be able to stay in their vehicles on lower car decks as of the end of the month.

The ferry corporation has been advised that Transport Canada is rescinding its temporary relaxation of safety regulations as of Sept. 30. BC Ferries said it must comply, and “supports the regulation and its intent.”

Transport Canada allowed the temporary flexibility early in the pandemic and BC Ferries began allowing travellers to remain in their vehicles on all decks on March 17.

As of Sept. 30, passengers won’t be able to stay in their vehicles on lower car decks on the following routes: Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay, Duke Point-Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen, Comox-Powell River, and Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands.

BC Ferries says it has approval from Transport Canada to allow travellers on the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route to remain on lower vehicle decks because of modifications to the vessels and procedures.

“Safety is our highest value and we provide a safe and healthy travel experience. Customers are legally required to comply with this federal regulation,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO, in the release. “We expect our customers to follow the law and we continue to have zero tolerance policy for abuse of any kind towards our employees.”

RELATED: People now allowed to stay in cars on B.C. Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Police search for wanted Prince Rupert Man

David Wagner escaped custody

Wettest summer on record in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Nass Valley

Nisga’a Nation under strict safety protocols since possible COVID-19 exposure at memorial services

Fishing derby winners hooked big prizes

Winners for The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing derby announced

Farm Credit Canada assists local food bank with $25,000

Funding for equipment is a portion of $1.5 million to assist rural communities

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Most Read