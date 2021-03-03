Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria's Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries offers cheaper, prepaid fare options

Ferry service preparing for busy terminals when travel restrictions are lifted

BC Ferries is launching new, less expensive and more efficient fare options for routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

The ferry service says customers travelling for essential purposes are now able to take advantage of the new saver fare – the corporation’s “most affordable fare” available on select, less-busy sailings year-round. Saver fares range from $49 to $73.70 and include a free reservation.

BC Ferries also announced a new prepaid fare option, giving customers the ability to book and pay for their travel in advance.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries passengers staying away, as asked, during COVID-19 pandemic

The new fare options will continue after travel restrictions are limited, BC Ferries says, as part of efforts to encourage economic recovery. For now, they will be available on limited routes including Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen–Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay–Departure Bay.

Mark Collins, BC Ferries CEO, says Metro Vancouver–Vancouver Island routes make up about 60 per cent of ferry traffic, which is why they will be the first to have the new fare options.

“When the province lifts essential travel orders, these fare options will provide our customers more value, flexibility and certainty,” Collins says. “They will also help spread traffic across the day, reducing sailing waits at popular times.”

The saver fare will launch at a price of $73.70 and drop as low as $49 in the spring. BC Ferries says the fare choices are being implemented now in preparation for increased demand when travel restrictions are lifted.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions



