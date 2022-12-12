BC Ferries gears up for the holiday season with more than 150 extra sailings

BC Ferries is adding more than 150 extra sailings this holiday season.

Between Thursday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, BC Ferries is adding 110 sailings between the mainland and North Saanich (Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay), 35 between Vancouver and Nanaimo (Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay) and six between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

BC Ferries is also adding extra sailings between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands, but it didn’t specify how many.

With the holidays looming, BC Ferries expects more than 680,000 passengers and 270,00 vehicles.

Typically, the ferry provider said, the most popular time to travel prior to Christmas Day is Dec. 23 for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horsehoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The most popular travel days after Christmas Day are Dec. 26 and 27.

Mid-week, early morning or late evening sailings are traditionally not as busy and BC Ferries recommends travelling at these times if pre-bookings are sold out. BC Ferries is also reminding travellers that parking lots at major terminals fill up quickly at peak travel times.

While it expects main routes to be busy at popular times, BC Ferries is also reminding travellers that some schedules will be reduced on some routes due to traditionally low demand on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. BC Ferries recommends travellers check schedules online while making holiday plans.

For more on conditions and schedules, go to bcferries.com or follow @BCFerries on Twitter.

