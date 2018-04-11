(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

BC Ferries cuts fares for passengers and standard vehicles

Fares for all northern, inter-island routes cut by 15 per cent as of April 1

It was no joke — Haida Gwaii ferry fares got cheaper on April 1.

BC Ferries has cut fares by an average of 15 per cent for all northern routes, and seniors can ride the Alliford Bay — Skidegate Landing ferry for free from Monday to Thursday (except holidays).

For trips between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert, islands residents will now pay a regular adult passenger fare of $32.90, down from $38.70. The standard vehicle fare is now $117.70, down from $138.50.

(For regular passenger and standard vehicle tickets, Haida Gwaii residents are charged the cheaper off-peak, or winter fare year-round.)

“Our present financial position allows us to use some of our net earnings to reduce fares for our customers,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO, in a press release.

Besides the northern route reductions, BC Ferries also cut fares by an average of 15 per cent for all inter-island routes and the ferry from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

B.C. senior passengers travelling on major and inter-island routes can also board for free from Monday to Thursday. Previously, such travellers received the province-wide seniors’ discount of 50 per cent.

Reservation fees have also fallen to $10, down from $15, for customers who book a week in advance.

The B.C. government and BC Ferries agreed to fund the fare reductions at a cost of $43.2 million in the 2019 fiscal year, and $54.8 million in the fiscal year 2020.

Previous story
‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage
Next story
Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

Just Posted

Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank

The fishing vessel went down on April 9, west of Prince Rupert in Northern B.C.

Church and Civic Centre broken into, several fights lead to arrests

RCMP briefs from Prince Rupert for April 2-7

VIDEO: Extreme winds wreak havoc across Prince Rupert

Several downed trees, and even the Little Library were caught up in the wind storm

UPDATE: Extreme winds knock down trees and put 2,860 residents out of power in Rupert

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

Province gives $300K to Resource Benefits Alliance

Money for Northwest B.C. committee intended for outreach and partnership-building with stakeholders

VIDEO: “Spamalot” crowned a hit

An all Prince Rupert cast brought the laughs on April 5, 6 and 7

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery

Police in Washington release sketch of suspect in murder of Victoria sweethearts

B.C. children’s representative resigns after a year and a half

Bernard Richard says he was always a ‘transition’ appointee

Most Read