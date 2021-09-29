BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island is experiencing mechanical issues Sept. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island is experiencing mechanical issues Sept. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancels half of day’s sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Ferry experiencing mechanical problem

BC Ferries is having to cancel half of its trips between Victoria and Vancouver Wednesday (Sept. 29) due to a mechanical issue with one of its ships.

In a notice late Tuesday night, the transportation company said the Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry is having problems with its starboard gearbox. At that point, only the 7 a.m. from Swartz Bay and 9 a.m. from Tsawwassen were cancelled, but shortly before 8 a.m. BC Ferries canceled the remainder of the Spirit of Vancouver Island’s trips for the day.

The Coastal Celebration will continue to run its sailings Wednesday, including one supplemental trip. It will run from Swartz Bay at noon, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. and from Tsawwassen at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Mechanical issues with the same ferry also cancelled sailings on Sept. 20.

READ ALSO: Engine problem cancels two BC Ferries sailings between Victoria and Vancouver

BC Ferries apologized for any inconvenience caused and said it is working on the issue. Customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings will have their booking cancelled and the reservation fee refunded.

High winds have also cancelled two ferry sailings between Vancouver and Nanaimo Wednesday. The 9:15 a.m. from Tsawwassen and 12:15 p.m. from Duke Point will not run. Travel there will revert to a standby basis and customers with reservations will be refunded.

