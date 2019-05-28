(Unsplash)

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

A B.C. dad teamed up with first responders to warn other parents just how easy it is for their kid to fall out a window.

Michael, along with representatives from BC Children’s Hospital, spoke about the dangers at an event in Vancouver Monday.

I’ve had the terrifying experience of having my child fall out of a window in my house,” said Michael, whose four-year-old son survived a fall from a second-storey window in April.

“Fortunately, he is recovering remarkably well. I feel like my family has been given a second chance so I want to help get the message out about how important it is to regularly childproof the windows and balconies of your home.”

According to BC Children’s, two-thirds of falls out of windows or from balconies involve kids aged six and under. The vast majority occur between April and September and 77 per cent take place at homes.

Jodi Butterman, a paramedic with B.C. Emergency Services, said she’s seen kids fall after they’ve pushed open unlocked windows or climbed over balcony railings.

To prevent your kid from falling, BC Children’s recommends:

  • Not leaving kids alone on balconies or near windows
  • Lock balcony doors and install window guards on windows above ground level
  • Move planters or chairs (any furniture kids can climb on) away from windows
  • If a child has fallen more than five feet, is unconscious or vomiting, call 911 right away

