Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)

BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are awaiting results of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) first-ever virtual election.

Following a whirlwind of virtual campaigning, one of them will be elected for a three-year term as regional chief once polls close on Nov. 18 at 11:30 a.m.

Teegee, a member of the Takla Nation north of Prince George, is eyeing a second term.

“Any work with government or industry takes a long time for change,” he said. “You need at least two terms to make substantial movement and finish off the work you’ve started.”

Some of that work pertains to economic development, addressing racism, creating a national justice strategy, and the provincial implementation of the United Nations Declaration on Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), said Teegee.

A big issue is developing a climate change strategy, as well as the opioid crisis, he said.

Read More: Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Casimer hopes more women will become involved with First Nations governance and leadership and said there are only three women on the BCAFN executive committee.

A member of the Ktunaxa Nation and former chief of ?aqam First Nation near Cranbrook, Casimer resides in Ts’il Kaz Koh (Burns Lake) with her partner Chief Dan George.

Casimer is an elected member of the First Nations Summit political executive since 2013.

Progress continues to be impeded by issues around shared territory overlap in which nations pit themselves against each another resulting in lawsuits, she added.

“All too often we come together and we start talking about what’s wrong,” Casimer said, noting she is exploring a partnership with the University of Victoria to develop resolution tools from an Indigenous lens.

Regardless of who is elected, both candidates agree the first issue to tackle head-on is the COVID-19 pandemic in which First Nations must be a part of B.C.’s economic recovery plan.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver
Next story
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Just Posted

Gunther Golina caretaker at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter, in this 2019 photo, has passed away at age 90. (Photo:The Northern View file photo) Gunther Golina caretaker at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter, in this 2019 photo, has passed away at age 90. (Photo:The Northern View file photo)
Wildlife shelter caretaker passes away

Gunther Golina took care of the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter for more than 30 years

Prince Rupert Salvation Army kettle campaign launches on Nov. 19 with a $30,000 goal. Three kettles will be manned in Prince Rupert at Walmart, BC Liquor Store and the Moose Lodge 1051. Seen here is Dawne Anderson of Salvation Army in Nanaimo (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
$30,000 goal for Prince Rupert Christmas kettle campaign

Prince Rupert Salvation Army will need more than 30 volunteers for kettle campaign

Margaret Grenier, dancer born and raised in Prince Rupert has been awarded top prize for excellence, Canada Council for the Arts announced on Nov. 12. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert dancer receives highest artistic excellence award

Prince Rupert’s Margaret Grenier awarded $50,000 Walter Carsen 2020 award

Brendan Eshom of Prince Rupert is celebrating the one-year anniversary on Nov. 14 of his innovative Sm'algyax Word of the Day website and app on android by inviting the public to submit words they would like to learn. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert public is invited to support Sm’algyax promotion platform

Prince Rupert CHSS grad celebrates one-year anniversary of launch of First Nations language website

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One by one, Ontario long-term care residents explained the emotional devastation caused by the lockdown to an independent inquiry earlier this week, and implored the powers that be to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Northern Interior Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling outlines protections in care homes

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal, Que., factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada

The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and help maintain about 750 existing positions

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)
BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver’s Gastown, July 5, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Orders require them where necessary, Provincial Health Officer says

Most Read