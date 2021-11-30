Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

COVID-19 restrictions closing bars and nightclubs and cutting off restaurant liquor sales at 10 p.m. are being extended to all of B.C.’s Northern Health Authority effective Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the pressure on hospitals and continued high infection rate makes it necessary to expand the current restrictions to the entire region from Quesnel north. The restrictions had been in place only as far west as Kitwanga on Highway 16, but now Prince Rupert and other western communities are affected.

The public health order is being updated to widen the region and make it effective until Jan. 31, 2022.

“Given the situation in the north, there are still no in-person worship services being allowed at this time, although drive-in services will be permitted,” Henry said. “Social gatherings at private residences will be for up to 10 people inside, or 25 people outside, if people are fully vaccinated.

“Outdoor events with more than 25 people will have a 50 per cent capacity with use of the B.C. vaccine card, and indoor seated events with greater than 10 people will have a 50 per cent capacity limit. And that includes funerals, weddings, sporting events, theatre, arts and performance events.”

