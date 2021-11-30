Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

Northwest included, restrictions in effect until Jan. 31, 2022

COVID-19 restrictions closing bars and nightclubs and cutting off restaurant liquor sales at 10 p.m. are being extended to all of B.C.’s Northern Health Authority effective Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the pressure on hospitals and continued high infection rate makes it necessary to expand the current restrictions to the entire region from Quesnel north. The restrictions had been in place only as far west as Kitwanga on Highway 16, but now Prince Rupert and other western communities are affected.

The public health order is being updated to widen the region and make it effective until Jan. 31, 2022.

“Given the situation in the north, there are still no in-person worship services being allowed at this time, although drive-in services will be permitted,” Henry said. “Social gatherings at private residences will be for up to 10 people inside, or 25 people outside, if people are fully vaccinated.

“Outdoor events with more than 25 people will have a 50 per cent capacity with use of the B.C. vaccine card, and indoor seated events with greater than 10 people will have a 50 per cent capacity limit. And that includes funerals, weddings, sporting events, theatre, arts and performance events.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Resistance activities continue on Houston pipeline construction site, police make 2 more arrests
Next story
Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines

Just Posted

Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Resistance activities continue on Houston pipeline construction site, police make 2 more arrests

An image of Garry Dean Stoner’s vessel, Prestige II, taken by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Fisheries Aerial Surveillance Enforcement Program. (Submitted photo/DFO)
Man sentenced in Terrace court after pleading guilty to 12 counts under the Fisheries Act