A floating lodge became unmoored and ran aground on the east side of Lina Island, Haida Gwaii on Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Floating lodge with fuel on board runs aground on Haida Gwaii

West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert

An environmental marine response vessel has been dispatched after a floating lodge got unmoored in Alliford Bay on Haida Gwaii Saturday night.

According to the West Coast Marine Response Corporation, the Eagle Bay Sentinel, a skimmer vessel, was dispatched on Sunday afternoon as a precaution. The floating lodge, owned by HaiCo, drifted west from Alliford Bay overnight and ran aground on the rocky east side of Lina Island, in Skidegate Inlet.

The lodge barge is tilted on the rocks and has fuel on board.

A WCMRC drop trailer with fuel-containment boom and other supplies has been moved to the Queen Charlotte boat launch.

Boaters are asked to stay away from the area where the barge is aground. A strong east wind with gusts of up to 50 km/h is forecast for Queen Charlotte this evening.

More to come.

