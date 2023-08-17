An Australian couple vacationing in the Shuswap captured photos of a bald eagle that appears to have been ensnared by a fishing line on Aug. 3, 2023. (Neil Poh photo)

An Australian couple vacationing in the Shuswap captured photos of a bald eagle that appears to have been ensnared by a fishing line on Aug. 3, 2023. (Neil Poh photo)

Bald eagle snagged by fishing line spotted at B.C. lake

An Australian couple captured photos of the eagle while vacationing in the area

A vacationing Australian couple captured a majestic — and concerning — photo of a bald eagle in flight at Little Shuswap Lake.

Neil Poh and his wife were spending time at the northwest side of the lake on Aug. 3 when they saw the eagle. Poh had his camera on him and snapped a few photos.

It wasn’t until he had uploaded the photos onto his computer that he realized something was wrong.

“It became clear there was a fishing hook embedded in the eagle’s right wing with a length of fishing line (perhaps a metre long) attached,” he said. “Needless to say we were quite alarmed.”

Poh got in touch with the Wildlife Rescue Association and the OWL Rehabilitation Society, but both groups told him there was nothing they could do.

Poh said that was understandable; “however, I’m very concerned about the ongoing risk of entanglement of the line, which could have disastrous consequences for the eagle, not to mention the ongoing pain/discomfort it might be suffering.”

Pete Wise, owner and operator of Wise Wildlife Control Services in Coldstream, said he deals with quite a few situations involving wildlife getting hooked or tangled in fishing lines.

He said the most difficult part of rescuing an eagle snagged by a fishing line is capturing the bird.

“They’re a big powerful bird but if somebody can catch one and they’re looking for help, they can always bring them to us,” he said.

Wise said wildlife hazards related to fishing aren’t usually to do with fishermen casting their line; more often the issue is fishing line left on the ground.

“They end up with a pile of fishing line on the ground and the eagle can get hooked up in that,” Wise said. “The other thing is that sometimes a fish will break off, meaning it escaped from the fisherman, but it still has a piece of line attached, and that’s another scenario that we deal with on occasion.”

Poh said he and his wife loved seeing Canadian wildlife during their vacation, but having seen the hooked bald eagle, they hope to spread awareness and encourage fishermen to take extra care.

READ MORE: Bear sighting near Salmon Arm wharf serves as reminder

READ MORE: Okanagan man fined $8k for illegally killing moose

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

birdsfishingSalmon ArmShuswapWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix
Next story
‘Bizarre to me that they would be saying for an ER to be calling 911’: BC Nurses Union

Just Posted

A lush bush plant, captured during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days’ Garden Tour, exemplifies the natural beauty and variety of greenery in the region. (Dave Gordon/Facebook)
Terrace Garden Tour blooms again after a 10-year hiatus during 2023 Riverboat Days

Bulkley Valley District Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Bizarre to me that they would be saying for an ER to be calling 911’: BC Nurses Union

The two bylaws allow the city to raise funds through utility fees if necessary. (Photo/City of Prince Rupert)
Borrowing bylaws passed to get Prince Rupert water system repairs started

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer