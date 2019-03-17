Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Thousands trash glamorous Champs-Elysees

A Black Press Media staffer who was in Paris when 10,000 rioters sacked the glamorous Champs-Elysees on Saturday said the well-known avenue has been “totally destroyed.”

“It’s “very sad” said Jane Illiott of the Langley Advance Times, who filed these photos taken by Emily Ilott, of the aftermath.

“We were headed to the Arc de Triumph for our tour,” Illott said.

“The protest was still going on and we decided to leave the area and come back later. After our tour of the Catacombs, we headed back to the Arc de Triumph. As we came around the corner we came upon the destruction of the Champs-Elysees.”

“[With] riot police blocking every side street, we had no choice but to walk through the aftermath of the worst riot in the history of Paris.”

The metro was shut down and Illott had to find a taxi to get back to the hotel.

“We hurried out of the area as the riot police were starting to form up again,” she said.

“We didn’t feel unsafe, but didn’t want to linger.”

Reports from the scene said the violent demonstration by the “yellow vest” movement saw about 80 luxury stores, restaurants and banks looted and burned.

In one case, a fire in a bank spread to a residential building and threatened the lives of a mother and child.

Nearly 200 people were arrested.

 

